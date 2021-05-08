Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,857 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.71.

NASDAQ COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

