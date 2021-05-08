Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,340 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 81.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,704,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,925,000 after purchasing an additional 440,719 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR opened at $151.18 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.82 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.