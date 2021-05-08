Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New $836,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 177,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,700.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 863.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Securities upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

