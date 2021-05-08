Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

