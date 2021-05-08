Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

