Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,930 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

ZTS stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

