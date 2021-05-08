Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,550 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 123.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,422,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 512,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $141.25 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

