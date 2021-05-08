Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 93.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,724.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in NVIDIA by 131.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 73,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $592.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $573.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $303.79 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

