Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 21,007 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,371% compared to the average daily volume of 850 call options.
Shares of CLMT opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $456.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.73.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
