Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 21,007 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,371% compared to the average daily volume of 850 call options.

Shares of CLMT opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $456.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 34,211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.