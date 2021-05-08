Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Energy Transfer Call Options (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 129,381 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 76,106 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267,068 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 952,957 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

