STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 58,259.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,268 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

