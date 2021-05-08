Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at $84,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,788,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.