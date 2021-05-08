Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.13.

Shares of SF stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

