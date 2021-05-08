Stifel Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend payment by 240.0% over the last three years.

SF stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $558,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

