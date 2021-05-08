Steven J. Hilton Sells 10,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.70. 649,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,453. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,325,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

