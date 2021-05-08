stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00067938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00256016 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 69,528.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.22 or 0.01155911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 324.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.86 or 0.00752481 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.