Stella-Jones Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $51.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.94.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$51.29 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.38 and a twelve month high of C$54.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.