Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLJF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

