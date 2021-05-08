State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

NYSE:CCK opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

