State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,717 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Trex worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Trex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $108.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $110.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

