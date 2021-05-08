State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,047 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE PKG opened at $153.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.