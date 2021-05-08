State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

JKHY opened at $156.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.90.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.