State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,891 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

BorgWarner stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

