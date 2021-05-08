State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $4,730,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 79.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 915,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NUAN stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 528.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

