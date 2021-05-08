State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

CHRW stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

