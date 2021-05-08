State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $18.49. 36,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,657. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.19.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.