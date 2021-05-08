Stantec (TSE:STN) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$54.00.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.82. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total transaction of C$424,219.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.