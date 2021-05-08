Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $219.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $220.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

