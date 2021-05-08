Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SWK opened at $219.69 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $220.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

