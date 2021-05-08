Staker (STR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. Staker has a market capitalization of $9,919.95 and $10.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Staker has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Staker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00081859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00064957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00103141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00777953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.35 or 0.09126600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Staker is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Staker is staker.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

