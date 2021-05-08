Stably USD Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Stably USD has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001766 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $657,963.02 and approximately $10,417.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00081934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00103061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00771928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.26 or 0.09015878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,603,004 coins and its circulating supply is 635,373 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

