St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.