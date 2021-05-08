S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

