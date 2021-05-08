SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

SSR Mining stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

