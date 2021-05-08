SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
SSR Mining stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
