Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.02.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,836,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.79. Square has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.