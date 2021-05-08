SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,502 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 30,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

