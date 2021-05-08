Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.870-2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.87-2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 5,048,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,032. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

