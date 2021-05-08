Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.870-2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.87-2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,032. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.