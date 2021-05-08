Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Announces Earnings Results

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%.

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.85. 32,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.96. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRLP shares. TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

