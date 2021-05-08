Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.060-3.140 EPS.
SRC opened at $47.26 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.