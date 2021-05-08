Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.060-3.140 EPS.

SRC opened at $47.26 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

