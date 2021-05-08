Spire (NYSE:SR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Spire updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

