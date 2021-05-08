Spinnaker Trust Sells 3,460 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.19% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,720,000 after acquiring an additional 726,760 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 142,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132,949 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 88,660 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,180,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,342 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.