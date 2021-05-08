Spinnaker Trust Sells 212,201 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $54,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

