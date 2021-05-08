Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $544.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.53 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,023. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

