Spinnaker Trust Purchases 3,175 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $136.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

