Spinnaker Trust Has $9.57 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $177.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $177.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

