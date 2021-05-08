Spinnaker Trust Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $85.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

