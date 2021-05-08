Spectiv 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.26 or 0.00791186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00104296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,676.20 or 0.09611115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

