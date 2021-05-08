SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $504.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

