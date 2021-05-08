SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.